Integrafin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $568.00

Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 108636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.20).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Integrafin from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Integrafin from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 528.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 489.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integrafin Holdings PLC will post 1192.1325225 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,157 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.94), for a total value of £6,143.67 ($8,027.79). In the last three months, insiders purchased 86 shares of company stock valued at $44,965.

About Integrafin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

