Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,234,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

