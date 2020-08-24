Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 458,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $169,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.96. 1,250,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,724,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

