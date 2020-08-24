Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $68,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.53.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $10.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $334.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

