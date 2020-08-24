Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $42,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $21,396,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,069 shares of company stock worth $31,010,853 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $695.74. 527,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,554. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $704.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $657.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

