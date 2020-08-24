Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,575 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 252,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

