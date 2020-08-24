Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 139.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 10.0% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,312,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,310,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average of $230.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $286.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

