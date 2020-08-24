Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,518.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,147,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $35.66. 361,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

