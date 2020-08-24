Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: INGXF) recently:

8/6/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $22.50 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.50 to $22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.50 to $21.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $17.17 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

