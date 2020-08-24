Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 3,533 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.40. 2,468,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,626. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

