Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 36,848 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,280,000 after purchasing an additional 892,778 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. 10,883,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,992,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.