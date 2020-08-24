Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.81 on Monday, hitting $419.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $432.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

