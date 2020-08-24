Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 107.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,064 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.64. 187,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,618. The company has a market capitalization of $886.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

