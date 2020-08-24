Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 4,480 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.56. 2,042,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,736. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

