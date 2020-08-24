Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 89,164 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 319.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,164 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:REGL traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. 49,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93.

