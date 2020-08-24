Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.08% of Cubic worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cubic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cubic by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cubic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cubic from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. 187,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

