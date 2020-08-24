Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.52. 2,260,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

