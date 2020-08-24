Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 207.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.