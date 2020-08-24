Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2,270.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. CSFB upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE KR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,576,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

