Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $14,906,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

