Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1,058.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,398 shares during the quarter. Union Bankshares makes up approximately 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Union Bankshares worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,270.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,940.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

