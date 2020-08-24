Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 580,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 214,066 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,034,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,935,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.75. 5,245,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,451. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

