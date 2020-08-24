Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.35. 4,083,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

