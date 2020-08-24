Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $163.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.82. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

