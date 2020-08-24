Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 4,456 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 333,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $227,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,208.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.76 per share, with a total value of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. 354,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.16. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

