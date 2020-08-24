Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Vicor makes up about 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.14% of Vicor worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vicor by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.93. 128,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,496. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.23 and a beta of 0.78. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $401,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,041.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $91,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,940 shares of company stock worth $1,630,766. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.