Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Quidel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quidel worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quidel by 111.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,670 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL traded down $13.31 on Monday, hitting $228.21. 944,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

