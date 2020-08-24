Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,659,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,584,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 281.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039,110 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 96,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

