Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 36,802 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,612.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.