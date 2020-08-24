iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 416.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,736 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,574,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 531.1% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 84,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 70,956 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 567,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

