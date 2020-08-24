iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.56. 1,185,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,657. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $221.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.