iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 151,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 191,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000.

SMMD stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,815 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

