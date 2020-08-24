iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.9% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.08. 118,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $341.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

