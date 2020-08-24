iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,165. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

