Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Eric Alan Frank Sells 5,000 Shares

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Eric Alan Frank sold 5,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

ISDR stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. 67,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,195. Issuer Direct Corp has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.