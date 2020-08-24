Ivy (IVY) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 215.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Ivy has traded up 200.8% against the dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $25.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.05 or 0.05698437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

