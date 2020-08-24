Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

