Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $137.50 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00034859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $137.50 million and $25.64 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007565 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000955 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.