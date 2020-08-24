Kcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.71 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Kcash has a total market cap of $35.80 million and approximately $48.71 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 211.5% against the US dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

