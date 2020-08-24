Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

