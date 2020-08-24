Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

