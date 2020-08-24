Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,267,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,534,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of KR opened at $35.91 on Monday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

