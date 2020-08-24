Kuende 24-Hour Volume Reaches $54.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Kuende has a market capitalization of $136,637.19 and $54.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.05 or 0.05698437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

