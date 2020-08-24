Kyber Network (KNC) Price Tops $1.69

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $333.45 million and approximately $54.28 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00014335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.88 or 0.05713602 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029572 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,444,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,511,766 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

