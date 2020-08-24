Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 979,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 958,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,737,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.22. 1,123,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,413 shares of company stock valued at $667,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.