Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 11,300 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust comprises about 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

