Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $315.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $315.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

