Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. 7,902,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230,110. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

