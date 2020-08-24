Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $89.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

