LHT (LHT) 1-Day Volume Hits $124.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. LHT has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $124.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. During the last week, LHT has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003013 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000304 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

